Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    301 FW message on diversity and inclusion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Capt. Jessica Gross and Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    301st Fighter Wing Commander Col. Allen Duckworth and 301 FW Interim Command Chief Chief Master Sgt. Landon Bonds start a discussion on why diversity and inclusion are critical to ensure the success of the wing's mission--to train and deploy combat ready Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755054
    VIRIN: 200604-F-RJ363-001
    Filename: DOD_107842464
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301 FW message on diversity and inclusion, by Capt. Jessica Gross and MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Diversity
    #Warriors
    AFRC
    Inclusion
    Conversations
    301FW
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    10AF
    #ReserveReady
    #ReserveReform
    #ReserveResilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT