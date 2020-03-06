301st Fighter Wing Commander Col. Allen Duckworth and 301 FW Interim Command Chief Chief Master Sgt. Landon Bonds start a discussion on why diversity and inclusion are critical to ensure the success of the wing's mission--to train and deploy combat ready Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 10:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755054
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-RJ363-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107842464
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
This work, 301 FW message on diversity and inclusion, by Capt. Jessica Gross and MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
