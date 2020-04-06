Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment departs for Washington D.C.

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Treven Cannon 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, of the Tennessee Army National Guard, arrives at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base to the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Louisville, Tennessee. The 134th ARW is providing transport for the 278th in support of peacekeeping missions in the D.C. metro area amid widespread protests.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755041
    VIRIN: 200604-Z-KT184-001
    Filename: DOD_107842368
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment departs for Washington D.C., by SSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    278th Armored Calvary Regiment
    Washington D.C. Distric of Columbia.
    United States Army (Armed Force)

