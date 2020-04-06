278th Armored Cavalry Regiment departs for Washington D.C.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, of the Tennessee Army National Guard, arrives at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base to the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Louisville, Tennessee. The 134th ARW is providing transport for the 278th in support of peacekeeping missions in the D.C. metro area amid widespread protests.