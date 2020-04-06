Soldiers and Airmen with the Minnesota National Guard deliver a brief message about themselves during the Minneapolis Civil Support mission across Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., June 5, 2020. The Minnesota National Guard was fully activated to quell civil unrest by protecting Minnesotan’s safety and maintaining peace. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 08:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755040
|VIRIN:
|200605-Z-YI679-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107842367
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Minnesota Soldiers and Airmen Delivery Brief Message, by SGT Luther Talks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
