    Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland Facts

    POLAND

    06.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria 

    Battle Group Poland

    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Soldiers conduct platoon live-fires in Bemowo Piskie, Poland June 1, 2020. 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment is serving as a part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 09:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755031
    VIRIN: 200601-A-UW671-418
    Filename: DOD_107842303
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland Facts, by SSG Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EFP
    Poland
    2CR

