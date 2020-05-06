Darby Students Graduation 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Camp Darby students Dajanique Bonner, Yuna Song and Daniel Zamora of International School of Florence, are graduating this year through distance learning due to CORONAVIRUS prevention restrictive measures. Students are releasing an interview to the Public Affairs Office to celebrate their achievement in this particularly challenging school year, Camp Darby, Italy, Jun 05, 2020.

(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello and Elena Baladelli)