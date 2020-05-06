Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Darby Students Graduation 2020

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.05.2020

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Camp Darby students Dajanique Bonner, Yuna Song and Daniel Zamora of International School of Florence, are graduating this year through distance learning due to CORONAVIRUS prevention restrictive measures. Students are releasing an interview to the Public Affairs Office to celebrate their achievement in this particularly challenging school year, Camp Darby, Italy, Jun 05, 2020.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello and Elena Baladelli)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 07:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755029
    VIRIN: 200605-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_107842271
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Darby Students Graduation 2020, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Army
    DODDS
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    CoronaVirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19c
    COVID19b
    International School of Florence

