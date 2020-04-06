Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Parent Support Program AFN Now

    ITALY

    06.04.2020

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    The New Parent Support Program strives to help alleviate some of the stress that families go through during PCS season by putting together busy bags for families with children under five years old on June 4, 2020.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 06:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Parent Support Program AFN Now, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

