    USAG Daegu Taekwondo Class

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2020

    Video by Pfc. Cole Meiers 

    8th Army

    Interested in learning the Korean martial art of Taekwondo while stationed here in Area IV? Daegu Family and MWR has got you covered. And it's FREE! Classes are at Kelly Fitness Center on Camp Walker. (U.S. Army video by KATUSA Sgt. Sunghyeon Bae)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 03:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 755016
    VIRIN: 200603-A-YC347-1002
    Filename: DOD_107842069
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Daegu Taekwondo Class, by PFC Cole Meiers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Recreation
    Wellness
    MWR
    USFK
    Youth Sports
    USAG Daegu
    target_news_pacific

