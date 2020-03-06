Camp Walker Batting Cages are open!

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Camp Walker Batting Cages are now open. Cost is FREE! Go to the Kelly Fitness Center and check in at the front desk. On the first visit, you will be required to receive a quick instructional class on how to operate the batting machines safely. A minimum of two people are required to use the batting cages, and one must be at least 18 years or older. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cole Meiers)