Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Walker Batting Cages are open!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2020

    Video by Pfc. Cole Meiers 

    8th Army

    The Camp Walker Batting Cages are now open. Cost is FREE! Go to the Kelly Fitness Center and check in at the front desk. On the first visit, you will be required to receive a quick instructional class on how to operate the batting machines safely. A minimum of two people are required to use the batting cages, and one must be at least 18 years or older. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cole Meiers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 03:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 755010
    VIRIN: 200603-A-YC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_107842052
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Walker Batting Cages are open!, by PFC Cole Meiers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Sports
    Recreation
    Wellness
    MWR
    USFK
    Youth Sports
    USAG Daegu
    target_news_pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT