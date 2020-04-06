Medal of Honor recipient Major Howard V. Lee

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On 8 August, 1966, Major Howard V. Lee of 3rd Marine Division moved rapidly to reinforce a besieged platoon in south Vietnam with seven other Marines in two helicopters, landing in a "hot" zone and scaling up a hill to reach the platoon to help strengthen their men. Wounded by shrapnel, Major V. Lee led the men to continue attacking and calling artillery strikes deep into the night. The Marines fought on until the enemy withdrew. Major Howard V. Lee's heroic actions and expert leadership earned him the Medal of Honor that day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Foster)