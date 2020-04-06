Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor recipient Major Howard V. Lee

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Foster 

    3rd Marine Division   

    On 8 August, 1966, Major Howard V. Lee of 3rd Marine Division moved rapidly to reinforce a besieged platoon in south Vietnam with seven other Marines in two helicopters, landing in a "hot" zone and scaling up a hill to reach the platoon to help strengthen their men. Wounded by shrapnel, Major V. Lee led the men to continue attacking and calling artillery strikes deep into the night. The Marines fought on until the enemy withdrew. Major Howard V. Lee's heroic actions and expert leadership earned him the Medal of Honor that day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Foster)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 07:31
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor recipient Major Howard V. Lee, by LCpl Logan Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

