    An Important Message from Major General Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas

    CAMP MABRY, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by John Thibodeau 

    Texas Military Department

    Major General Tracy R. Norris speaks about the various missions the Texas Military Department is engaging in on June 4, 2020 at Camp Mabry. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by John Thibodeau)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 23:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 755006
    VIRIN: 200604-Z-XP687-621
    PIN: 200604
    Filename: DOD_107841889
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CAMP MABRY, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Important Message from Major General Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas, by John Thibodeau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas National Guard
    Texas
    National Guard
    Texas Military Department
    Major General Tracy R. Norris

