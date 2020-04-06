NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (June 4, 2020) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt
(CVN 71) departs Naval Base Guam to continue its scheduled deployment in the Indo-Pacific. Theodore
Roosevelt and CVW-11 are on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to provide
maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and
operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity. (U.S. Navy video
by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 01:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755005
|VIRIN:
|200604-N-VR594-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107841881
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs Naval Base Guam, by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
