USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs Naval Base Guam

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755005" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (June 4, 2020) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt

(CVN 71) departs Naval Base Guam to continue its scheduled deployment in the Indo-Pacific. Theodore

Roosevelt and CVW-11 are on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to provide

maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and

operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity. (U.S. Navy video

by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)