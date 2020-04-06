Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    06.04.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander Task Force 75

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (June 4, 2020) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt
    (CVN 71) departs Naval Base Guam to continue its scheduled deployment in the Indo-Pacific. Theodore
    Roosevelt and CVW-11 are on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to provide
    maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and
    operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity. (U.S. Navy video
    by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

