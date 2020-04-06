Join us in celebrating the U.S. Army's Birthday across the theater to honor our history and instill esprit de corps among Soldiers and families during these challenging times. (U.S. Army Video by SGT Valencia McNeal)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 23:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755004
|VIRIN:
|200604-A-ZW807-612
|Filename:
|DOD_107841871
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 ARMY BIRTHDAY_w/o Logo, by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
