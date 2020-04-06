Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NYK – Housing Briefings

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2020

    Video by Jay Mann 

    USAG Humphreys

    Now You Know - The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Housing Briefings give Soldiers arriving here a chance to ask questions, learn about the housing process, and possibly be assigned to a housing unit, all in one briefing. The Housing Briefings are held daily at 11 a.m. (except for the second Thursday each month) in the Housing Office, on the third floor of Maude Hall (Bldg. 6400).

    This work, NYK – Housing Briefings, by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Housing
    Army
    Jay Mann
    Camp Humphreys
    USAGH

