NYK – Housing Briefings

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754990" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Now You Know - The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Housing Briefings give Soldiers arriving here a chance to ask questions, learn about the housing process, and possibly be assigned to a housing unit, all in one briefing. The Housing Briefings are held daily at 11 a.m. (except for the second Thursday each month) in the Housing Office, on the third floor of Maude Hall (Bldg. 6400).