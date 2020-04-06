Now You Know - The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Housing Briefings give Soldiers arriving here a chance to ask questions, learn about the housing process, and possibly be assigned to a housing unit, all in one briefing. The Housing Briefings are held daily at 11 a.m. (except for the second Thursday each month) in the Housing Office, on the third floor of Maude Hall (Bldg. 6400).
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 20:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|754990
|VIRIN:
|200604-A-FE574-449
|Filename:
|DOD_107841681
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NYK – Housing Briefings, by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
