San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium (SAUSHEC) held its first virtual graduation ceremony for 265 residents and fellows from 35 Graduate Medical Education and 17 Graduate Allied Health programs. Lieutenant General Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency Director was the keynote speaker. Also addressing the graduates were Major General John DeGoes, 59th Medical Wing Commander, and Brigadier General Wendy Harter, Commanding General of Brooke Army Medical Center. Hosting the event was the SAUSHEC Dean, Dr. Mark True.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 20:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|754988
|VIRIN:
|200604-A-NB001-617
|Filename:
|DOD_107841678
|Length:
|00:16:24
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SAUSHEC Graduation Video, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
