    SAUSHEC Graduation Video

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium (SAUSHEC) held its first virtual graduation ceremony for 265 residents and fellows from 35 Graduate Medical Education and 17 Graduate Allied Health programs. Lieutenant General Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency Director was the keynote speaker. Also addressing the graduates were Major General John DeGoes, 59th Medical Wing Commander, and Brigadier General Wendy Harter, Commanding General of Brooke Army Medical Center. Hosting the event was the SAUSHEC Dean, Dr. Mark True.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 20:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 754988
    VIRIN: 200604-A-NB001-617
    Filename: DOD_107841678
    Length: 00:16:24
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    BAMC
    SAUSHEC

