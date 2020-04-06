SAUSHEC Graduation Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754988" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium (SAUSHEC) held its first virtual graduation ceremony for 265 residents and fellows from 35 Graduate Medical Education and 17 Graduate Allied Health programs. Lieutenant General Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency Director was the keynote speaker. Also addressing the graduates were Major General John DeGoes, 59th Medical Wing Commander, and Brigadier General Wendy Harter, Commanding General of Brooke Army Medical Center. Hosting the event was the SAUSHEC Dean, Dr. Mark True.