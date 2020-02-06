Spc. Christian Newton, a medic assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard’s 514th Military Police Company, is interviewed while in Greenville, North Carolina on June 2, 2020. Newton, who last month was activated to assist with the COVID-19 response, is now one of the approximately 450 Guardsmen mobilized to support local authorities safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and help ensure individuals are able to exercise their right to peaceful protest in the wake of civil unrest across the state.
Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 19:11
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|754987
VIRIN:
|200602-A-AS768-459
Filename:
|DOD_107841663
Length:
|00:04:40
Location:
|GREENVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From scrubs to riot gear; National Guard Medic answers the call, by SSG Brendan Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
