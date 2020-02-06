From scrubs to riot gear; National Guard Medic answers the call

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Christian Newton, a medic assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard’s 514th Military Police Company, is interviewed while in Greenville, North Carolina on June 2, 2020. Newton, who last month was activated to assist with the COVID-19 response, is now one of the approximately 450 Guardsmen mobilized to support local authorities safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and help ensure individuals are able to exercise their right to peaceful protest in the wake of civil unrest across the state.