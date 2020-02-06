Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    From scrubs to riot gear; National Guard Medic answers the call

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Spc. Christian Newton, a medic assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard’s 514th Military Police Company, is interviewed while in Greenville, North Carolina on June 2, 2020. Newton, who last month was activated to assist with the COVID-19 response, is now one of the approximately 450 Guardsmen mobilized to support local authorities safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and help ensure individuals are able to exercise their right to peaceful protest in the wake of civil unrest across the state.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754987
    VIRIN: 200602-A-AS768-459
    Filename: DOD_107841663
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: GREENVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From scrubs to riot gear; National Guard Medic answers the call, by SSG Brendan Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    North Carolina
    Greenville
    North Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Military Police
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    civil unrest
    514th Military Police Company
    National SafeGuard
    National safe guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT