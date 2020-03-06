Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Air National Guard loads HH-60 Pave Hawks into C-17 Globemaster III

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Alaska Air National Guardsmen load the 176th Wing’s HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters into a C-17 Globemaster III on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, June 3, 2020. (Run time: 00:47) (Video by Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Granado and Army Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754979
    VIRIN: 200603-A-PL215-121
    Filename: DOD_107841592
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guard loads HH-60 Pave Hawks into C-17 Globemaster III, by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Globemaster
    ANG
    Pave Hawk
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    AKNG

