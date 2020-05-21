Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Forces South host virtual Murph Challenge

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Carlos Jimenez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South and U.S. Southern Command staff completed the virtual Murph Challenge with more than 200 registered participants in Miami, Florida, May 21, 2020. Friends and families also participated, as well as Partner Nation service members from Brazil and Peru. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Carlos Jimenez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    SOUTHCOM
    MARINES
    MARFORSOUTH
    Murph Challange

