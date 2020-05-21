Marines Forces South host virtual Murph Challenge

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South and U.S. Southern Command staff completed the virtual Murph Challenge with more than 200 registered participants in Miami, Florida, May 21, 2020. Friends and families also participated, as well as Partner Nation service members from Brazil and Peru. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Carlos Jimenez)
