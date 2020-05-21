Marines Forces South host virtual Murph Challenge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South and U.S. Southern Command staff completed the virtual Murph Challenge with more than 200 registered participants in Miami, Florida, May 21, 2020. Friends and families also participated, as well as Partner Nation service members from Brazil and Peru. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Carlos Jimenez)