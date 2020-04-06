Seismic Activity

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At the edge of civilization in the hilly deserts of the MacDonnell Ranges, Detachment 421 of the U.S. Air Force’s 709th Technical Maintenance Squadron toils in Alice Springs, Australia, to ensure the upkeep of equipment that detects earthquakes, tsunamis and weapons of mass destruction.



Video by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Senyk