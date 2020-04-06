Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seismic Activity

    AUSTRALIA

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    At the edge of civilization in the hilly deserts of the MacDonnell Ranges, Detachment 421 of the U.S. Air Force’s 709th Technical Maintenance Squadron toils in Alice Springs, Australia, to ensure the upkeep of equipment that detects earthquakes, tsunamis and weapons of mass destruction.

    Video by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Senyk

