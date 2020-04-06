Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 SAPR Training Module

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Jones 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to Module 1 of the 2020 SAPR Training. In this module we will provide key points about the Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Program and we will discuss Respect as a vital component to creating and maintaining a healthy climate. After viewing the video, it is important that you complete the Module 1 survey. This is how you will be given credit for completing part 1 of the 2020 SAPR Training.
    Survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V52KWQG

    This training will highlight a sensitive topic. Although we will not depict scenes of violence, we will discuss information about the Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Program. Your Ellsworth SAPR team recognizes that there are sexual assault survivors living and working throughout the Air Force. If you, or someone you know, would like to talk about an experience that you are concerned about, you can contact us 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via the SAPR Helpline at 605-385-7272.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 11:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 SAPR Training Module, by SrA Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

