2020 SAPR Training Module

Welcome to Module 1 of the 2020 SAPR Training. In this module we will provide key points about the Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Program and we will discuss Respect as a vital component to creating and maintaining a healthy climate. After viewing the video, it is important that you complete the Module 1 survey. This is how you will be given credit for completing part 1 of the 2020 SAPR Training.
Survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V52KWQG
This training will highlight a sensitive topic. Although we will not depict scenes of violence, we will discuss information about the Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Program. Your Ellsworth SAPR team recognizes that there are sexual assault survivors living and working throughout the Air Force. If you, or someone you know, would like to talk about an experience that you are concerned about, you can contact us 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via the SAPR Helpline at 605-385-7272.
