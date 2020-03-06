452nd Combat Support Hospital members Farewell Ceremony at Jacobi Medical Center

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army service members assigned to the 452nd Combat Support Hospital, congratulates and receives appreciation from the hospital staff at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, N.Y., June 3, 2020. Military medical providers assigned to the hospital collaborate as an integrated system in support of the New York City medical system, as part of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro)