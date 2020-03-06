452nd Combat Support Hospital members Farewell Ceremony at Jacobi Medical Center

U.S. Army service members assigned to the 452nd Combat Support Hospital, congratulates and receives appreciation from the hospital staff at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, N.Y., June 3, 2020. Military medical providers assigned to the hospital collaborate as an integrated system in support of the New York City medical system, as part of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro)
|06.03.2020
Date Posted: 06.04.2020
|B-Roll
|754949
VIRIN: 200603-F-LG053-7002
|DOD_107840436
|00:01:03
|BRONX, NY, US
|5
|1
|1
|0
