    452nd Combat Support Hospital members Farewell Ceremony at Jacobi Medical Center

    BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    U.S. Army service members assigned to the 452nd Combat Support Hospital, congratulates and receives appreciation from the hospital staff at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, N.Y., June 3, 2020. Military medical providers assigned to the hospital collaborate as an integrated system in support of the New York City medical system, as part of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754949
    VIRIN: 200603-F-LG053-7002
    Filename: DOD_107840436
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BRONX, NY, US 
