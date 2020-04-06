Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friday Night Lights

    KUWAIT

    06.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    Squads from the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team compete in a best squad competition in Kuwait on May 29,2020.This competition puts squad against squad to conduct force on force training safely using chalk rounds. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    Infantry
    Training
    Night Ops
    Squads

