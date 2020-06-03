A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during a strategic bomber mission off the northern Norwegian coast, June 3, 2020. Strategic bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate our always-ready global strike capability.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 09:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|754944
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-XA482-118
|Filename:
|DOD_107840223
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 100th ARW fuels B-52 off Norwegian coast, by SSgt Kelly OConnor, identified by DVIDS
