    100th ARW fuels B-52 off Norwegian coast

    NORWAY

    03.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelly OConnor 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during a strategic bomber mission off the northern Norwegian coast, June 3, 2020. Strategic bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate our always-ready global strike capability.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, 100th ARW fuels B-52 off Norwegian coast, by SSgt Kelly OConnor, identified by DVIDS

