    B-52 trains with Norwegian aircraft

    INTERNASJONALT FARVANN, TROMS OG FINNMARK, NORWAY

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Amerikanske B-52H strategisk bombefly i samtrening med flere F-35 og F-16 over internasjonalt farvann nord for Finnmark. // United States Air Force B-52H strategic bomber flying together with Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35s and F-16s

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 08:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754933
    VIRIN: 200603-F-F3253-002
    Filename: DOD_107840103
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: INTERNASJONALT FARVANN, TROMS OG FINNMARK, NO
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
