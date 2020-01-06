Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    06.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (June 4, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Midway Commemoration Committee members present a Battle of Midway 78th Anniversary memorial video onboard CFAS, June 4, 2020. The historical video presentation was produced in lieu of the annual commemoration ceremony due to COVID-19 related restrictions on large gatherings. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 08:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 754927
    VIRIN: 200604-N-SD711-0001
    Filename: DOD_107840007
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Midway Presentation 2020, by PO3 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

