Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) perform an emergency deployment readiness exercise to validate their response capabilities May 29th, 2020, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The EARF is responsible for responding to crises in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 08:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|754925
|VIRIN:
|200529-F-YF084-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_107839973
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, East African Response Force executes Deployment Readiness exercise, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
