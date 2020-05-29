East African Response Force executes Deployment Readiness exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754925" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) perform an emergency deployment readiness exercise to validate their response capabilities May 29th, 2020, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The EARF is responsible for responding to crises in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)