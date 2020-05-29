Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East African Response Force executes Deployment Readiness exercise

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) perform an emergency deployment readiness exercise to validate their response capabilities May 29th, 2020, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The EARF is responsible for responding to crises in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 08:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754925
    VIRIN: 200529-F-YF084-7001
    Filename: DOD_107839973
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East African Response Force executes Deployment Readiness exercise, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

