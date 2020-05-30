Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US donates medical supplies to Latvia (social media package)

    RIGA, RIX, LATVIA

    05.30.2020

    Video by Robert L Kunzig 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    U.S. Army Civil Military Support Element soldiers helped distribute 1,000 liters of hand sanitizer and 25,000 latex gloves to schools throughout Latvia on 30 May 2020. The supplies were donated by the U.S. Government through the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation in Riga. The supplies will help Latvian students safely complete year-end exams during the COVID-19 crisis.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 08:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 754924
    VIRIN: 200530-N-YG116-0016
    Filename: DOD_107839972
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: RIGA, RIX, LV 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US donates medical supplies to Latvia (social media package), by Robert L Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    CA
    Europe
    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    Special Operations Command
    civil affairs
    EUCOM
    Latvia
    North Atlantic Treaty Organization
    Special Operations Command Europe
    COVID-19
    COVID

