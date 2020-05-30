Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd ERQS Pararescuemen perform Dive Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) perform dive training to further hone their wide array of personnel recovery capabilities May 30th, 2020, in East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 09:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754922
    VIRIN: 200524-F-YF084-7001
    Filename: DOD_107839968
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    TAGS

    Dive
    Pararescue
    1CTCS
    CJTF-HOA
    82nd ERQS

