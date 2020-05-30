Pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) perform dive training to further hone their wide array of personnel recovery capabilities May 30th, 2020, in East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 09:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|754922
|VIRIN:
|200524-F-YF084-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_107839968
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd ERQS Pararescuemen perform Dive Training, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
