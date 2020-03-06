Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston calls community to live with Honor

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    "You may find that the standard you walk by is the standard you accept."

    During this week's Chaplain's Neighborhood, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Asamizo Park, Sagamihara, Japan and calls members of the community to do what is right and set the example for others to emulate. Something as small as taking the initiative to pick up trash on the road instead of assuming someone else will do it or not accepting that the use of derogatory terms in your presense can and will make a difference in the world. Let us be the first to set the example.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020
