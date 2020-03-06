Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston calls community to live with Honor

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"You may find that the standard you walk by is the standard you accept."



During this week's Chaplain's Neighborhood, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Asamizo Park, Sagamihara, Japan and calls members of the community to do what is right and set the example for others to emulate. Something as small as taking the initiative to pick up trash on the road instead of assuming someone else will do it or not accepting that the use of derogatory terms in your presense can and will make a difference in the world. Let us be the first to set the example.