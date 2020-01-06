Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Run Club

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    There are plenty of clubs at Kunsan Air Base for incoming members to join. One of those includes the Kunsan Air Base Run Club. The club gets together for fun runs and to drive each other in running farther and faster.

    They cater to runners of any skill level and want to have everyone enjoy themselves and stay fit to fight.

