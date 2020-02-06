Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct Operation Lightning Purge, the division's divestment rodeo June 2, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii in order to quickly turn in surplus, outdated, and broken equipment.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 22:04
|Category:
|Video ID:
|754911
|VIRIN:
|200602-A-BF736-989
|Filename:
|DOD_107839897
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Lightning Purge: 25th Infantry Division Divestment Rodeo, by SSG Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT