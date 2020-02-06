Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Lightning Purge: 25th Infantry Division Divestment Rodeo

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct Operation Lightning Purge, the division's divestment rodeo June 2, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii in order to quickly turn in surplus, outdated, and broken equipment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 22:04
    Category:
    Video ID: 754911
    VIRIN: 200602-A-BF736-989
    Filename: DOD_107839897
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Lightning Purge: 25th Infantry Division Divestment Rodeo, by SSG Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

