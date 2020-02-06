Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From One Wolf to Another

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Tad Clark, the 59th Wolf relinquished command of the 8th Fighter Wing to Colonel Christopher Hammond, Wolf 60 on June 2, 2020.

    Lieutenant General Ken Wilsbach, 7th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony which also featured the Wolf Pack's flag ship being presented with its new pilot's name along its cockpit.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From One Wolf to Another, by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

