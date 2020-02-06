From One Wolf to Another

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Colonel Tad Clark, the 59th Wolf relinquished command of the 8th Fighter Wing to Colonel Christopher Hammond, Wolf 60 on June 2, 2020.



Lieutenant General Ken Wilsbach, 7th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony which also featured the Wolf Pack's flag ship being presented with its new pilot's name along its cockpit.