Colonel Tad Clark, the 59th Wolf relinquished command of the 8th Fighter Wing to Colonel Christopher Hammond, Wolf 60 on June 2, 2020.
Lieutenant General Ken Wilsbach, 7th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony which also featured the Wolf Pack's flag ship being presented with its new pilot's name along its cockpit.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 21:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|754910
|VIRIN:
|200602-F-SZ986-424
|Filename:
|DOD_107839896
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From One Wolf to Another, by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT