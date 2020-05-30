SFC Carl Settle II, organizes a graduation cavalcade through Aliamanu Military Reservation, to honor graduating high school seniors in the community who were denied a public graduation due to Covid-19 and quarantine restrictions. More than 35 Seniors from Red Hill, AMR, Redford HS, and Moanalua HS participated.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 22:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|754909
|VIRIN:
|200530-A-HZ238-432
|Filename:
|DOD_107839895
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|ALIAMANU MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 senior high school covid cavalcade, by SGT Laura Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT