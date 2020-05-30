Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 senior high school covid cavalcade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALIAMANU MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Laura Martin 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    SFC Carl Settle II, organizes a graduation cavalcade through Aliamanu Military Reservation, to honor graduating high school seniors in the community who were denied a public graduation due to Covid-19 and quarantine restrictions. More than 35 Seniors from Red Hill, AMR, Redford HS, and Moanalua HS participated.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 22:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 754909
    VIRIN: 200530-A-HZ238-432
    Filename: DOD_107839895
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: ALIAMANU MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 senior high school covid cavalcade, by SGT Laura Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    graduation
    family
    community
    Army birthday
    quarantine
    seniors
    Covid 19
    Aliamanu Military Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT