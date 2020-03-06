Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropical Storm Cirstobal

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew through Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Bay of Campeche, June 3, 2020. The Hurricane Hunters gather weather data and send it to the National Hurricane Center to help improve their forecast models. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Mark Withee)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    Keesler AFB
    Super Hercules
    AFRC
    53rd WRS
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    WC-130J
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Wing of Choice
    Reserve Ready
    Weather Ready
    Ready AF
    Tropical Storm Cristobal

