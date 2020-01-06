Coast Guard sets record for lancha interdictions third year in a row

For the third year in a row, the Eighth Coast Guard District has beat the previous fiscal year record for lancha interdictions at the U.S./Mexico border. Lanchas are small, open-hulled boats that are primarily used for fishing. Mexican fishermen use them to incur on U.S. waters to illegally fish, and endanger protected species in the process. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)
