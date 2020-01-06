Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard sets record for lancha interdictions third year in a row

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    For the third year in a row, the Eighth Coast Guard District has beat the previous fiscal year record for lancha interdictions at the U.S./Mexico border. Lanchas are small, open-hulled boats that are primarily used for fishing. Mexican fishermen use them to incur on U.S. waters to illegally fish, and endanger protected species in the process. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 17:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 754889
    VIRIN: 200601-G-UI834-654
    Filename: DOD_107839650
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard sets record for lancha interdictions third year in a row, by PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

