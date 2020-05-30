Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col Cerniauskas Visits COVID Testing Sites

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lynn M. Means 

    Texas Military Department

    Army National Guard Colonel Paul Cerniauskas, the Mobile Testing Coordination Center officer in charge, visits Soldiers and Airmen serving at mobile testing sites May 30, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Air and Army National Guardsmen are committed to supporting our Texas communities and will stay on mission until the people of Texas are safe, secure and healthy. (Video News Story by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 00:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 754888
    VIRIN: 200530-Z-PG680-0001
    Filename: DOD_107839633
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
