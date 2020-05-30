Army National Guard Colonel Paul Cerniauskas, the Mobile Testing Coordination Center officer in charge, visits Soldiers and Airmen serving at mobile testing sites May 30, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Air and Army National Guardsmen are committed to supporting our Texas communities and will stay on mission until the people of Texas are safe, secure and healthy. (Video News Story by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 00:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|754888
|VIRIN:
|200530-Z-PG680-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107839633
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col Cerniauskas Visits COVID Testing Sites, by TSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
