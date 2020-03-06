Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Our New Normal: Physical Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    During the worldwide pandemic Team Travis is still getting after physical fitness. Maintaining that level of fitness in turn keeps our mental state in check and ready to accomplish the mission and our duties.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 16:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 754885
    VIRIN: 200603-F-NP696-007
    Filename: DOD_107839609
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our New Normal: Physical Training, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    New Normal
    Team Travis
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT