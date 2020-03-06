Our New Normal: Physical Training

During the worldwide pandemic Team Travis is still getting after physical fitness. Maintaining that level of fitness in turn keeps our mental state in check and ready to accomplish the mission and our duties.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 16:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|754885
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-NP696-007
|Filename:
|DOD_107839609
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
