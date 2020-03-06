Our New Normal: Physical Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754885" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During the worldwide pandemic Team Travis is still getting after physical fitness. Maintaining that level of fitness in turn keeps our mental state in check and ready to accomplish the mission and our duties.