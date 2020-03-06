Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Message to Sailors, June 3, 2020

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Brown 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    200603-N-BB269-0001 WASHINGTON (Jun. 3, 2020) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks to Sailors June 3, to address the protests following the death of George Floyd. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Message to Sailors, June 3, 2020, by CPO Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

