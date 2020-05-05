Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers deliver boxes to Food Bank of Siouxland

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Video by Capt. Samuel Otto 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Video shows Soldiers of the Iowa Army National Guard, 2168th Transportation Company delivering boxes to the Food Bank of Siouxland in Sioux City, Iowa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Voice over provided by the Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, Linda Scheid. The Iowa National Guard has been providing support throughout Iowa to local communities in need.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers deliver boxes to Food Bank of Siouxland, by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

