Soldiers deliver boxes to Food Bank of Siouxland

Video shows Soldiers of the Iowa Army National Guard, 2168th Transportation Company delivering boxes to the Food Bank of Siouxland in Sioux City, Iowa during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voice over provided by the Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, Linda Scheid. The Iowa National Guard has been providing support throughout Iowa to local communities in need.
