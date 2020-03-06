Why We Wear Masks

Col Todd Fredricks, the West Virginia National Guard State Surgeon, and Col Mark McDaniel, the West Virginia Air National Guard Flight Surgeon, discuss the need and appropriate use of face covering.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 16:00
|Category:
|Video ID:
|754868
|VIRIN:
|020603-Z-QM802-003
|Filename:
|DOD_107839468
|Length:
|00:10:16
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
