    Why We Wear Masks

    WV, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Col Todd Fredricks, the West Virginia National Guard State Surgeon, and Col Mark McDaniel, the West Virginia Air National Guard Flight Surgeon, discuss the need and appropriate use of face covering.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 16:00
    Category:
    Video ID: 754868
    VIRIN: 020603-Z-QM802-003
    Filename: DOD_107839468
    Length: 00:10:16
    Location: WV, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why We Wear Masks, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WVNG
    COVID-19
    COVIDnationalguard

