Exercise Training For The Army Combat Fitness Test

Sgt. Amanda Hunt demonstrates exercises that will help with the leg tuck portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test. Hunt breaks it down to two separate exercises that will help Soldiers gain strength in both the bicep and core area's to be able to properly conduct and perform a leg tuck.