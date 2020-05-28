Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Training For The Army Combat Fitness Test

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Video by jessica Tackaberry 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Sgt. Amanda Hunt demonstrates exercises that will help with the leg tuck portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test. Hunt breaks it down to two separate exercises that will help Soldiers gain strength in both the bicep and core area's to be able to properly conduct and perform a leg tuck.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 15:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 754866
    VIRIN: 200528-D-KT135-092
    Filename: DOD_107839387
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Training For The Army Combat Fitness Test, by jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO
    strength
    Soldiers
    Fitness
    Exercise
    U.S. Army
    Training
    combat fitness
    ACFT
    leg tuck
    test
    Phyisical Fitness

