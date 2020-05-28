Sgt. Amanda Hunt demonstrates exercises that will help with the leg tuck portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test. Hunt breaks it down to two separate exercises that will help Soldiers gain strength in both the bicep and core area's to be able to properly conduct and perform a leg tuck.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 15:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|754866
|VIRIN:
|200528-D-KT135-092
|Filename:
|DOD_107839387
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Training For The Army Combat Fitness Test, by jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
