Commander, Naval Air Forces, Vice Admiral DeWolfe H. Miller III, pays homage to those who fought in the Battle of Midway on the 78th anniversary of the historic event. Produced for Commander, Naval Air Forces by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 15:43
|Category:
|Video ID:
|754864
|VIRIN:
|200528-N-SS350-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107839359
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Message in Memoriam From AIRBOSS on the 78th Battle of Midway Anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT