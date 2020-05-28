Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Message in Memoriam From AIRBOSS on the 78th Battle of Midway Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    Commander, Naval Air Forces, Vice Admiral DeWolfe H. Miller III, pays homage to those who fought in the Battle of Midway on the 78th anniversary of the historic event. Produced for Commander, Naval Air Forces by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 15:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Message in Memoriam From AIRBOSS on the 78th Battle of Midway Anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Battle of Midway

