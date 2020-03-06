Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to Zutendaal from USAG Benelux Army Relocation Program

    BRUSSELS, BRU, BELGIUM

    06.03.2020

    Video by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    BRUSSELS -- Sandra Arvay, Army Relocation Program manager, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, welcomes newcomers to Army Prepositioned Stock Site Zutendaal, Belgium, with an explanation of how to get to know and register for garrison services and how to live in the area. (U.S. Army video by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 08:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 754816
    VIRIN: 200603-A-TR183-873
    Filename: DOD_107838551
    Length: 00:08:09
    Location: BRUSSELS, BRU, BE 
    TAGS

    Belgium
    Benelux
    newcomer
    USAG Benelux
    Zutendaal

