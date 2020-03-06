BRUSSELS -- Sandra Arvay, Army Relocation Program manager, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, welcomes newcomers to Army Prepositioned Stock Site Zutendaal, Belgium, with an explanation of how to get to know and register for garrison services and how to live in the area. (U.S. Army video by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 08:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|754816
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-TR183-873
|Filename:
|DOD_107838551
|Length:
|00:08:09
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BRU, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Welcome to Zutendaal from USAG Benelux Army Relocation Program, by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
