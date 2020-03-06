Welcome to Zutendaal from USAG Benelux Army Relocation Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754816" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BRUSSELS -- Sandra Arvay, Army Relocation Program manager, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, welcomes newcomers to Army Prepositioned Stock Site Zutendaal, Belgium, with an explanation of how to get to know and register for garrison services and how to live in the area. (U.S. Army video by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)