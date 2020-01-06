Minnesota National Guard Airmen Tech. Sgt. Melissa DiLorenzo and Staff Sgt. Chalone Pietrek, with the 113rd Airlift Wing, deliver a message to peaceful demonstrators during the Minneapolis Civil Support mission at the Cedar Street Armory in St. Paul, Minn., June 1, 2020. The Minnesota National Guard was fully activated to quell civil unrest by protecting Minnesotan’s safety and maintaining peace. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 07:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|754814
|VIRIN:
|200601-Z-YI679-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107838498
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Message to Peaceful Demonstrators, by SGT Luther Talks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT