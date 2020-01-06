Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Message to Peaceful Demonstrators

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Sgt. Luther Talks 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota National Guard Airmen Tech. Sgt. Melissa DiLorenzo and Staff Sgt. Chalone Pietrek, with the 113rd Airlift Wing, deliver a message to peaceful demonstrators during the Minneapolis Civil Support mission at the Cedar Street Armory in St. Paul, Minn., June 1, 2020. The Minnesota National Guard was fully activated to quell civil unrest by protecting Minnesotan’s safety and maintaining peace. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 07:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 754814
    VIRIN: 200601-Z-YI679-1001
    Filename: DOD_107838498
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Message to Peaceful Demonstrators, by SGT Luther Talks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Red Bulls
    Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Twin Cities

