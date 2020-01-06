video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Minnesota National Guard Airmen Tech. Sgt. Melissa DiLorenzo and Staff Sgt. Chalone Pietrek, with the 113rd Airlift Wing, deliver a message to peaceful demonstrators during the Minneapolis Civil Support mission at the Cedar Street Armory in St. Paul, Minn., June 1, 2020. The Minnesota National Guard was fully activated to quell civil unrest by protecting Minnesotan’s safety and maintaining peace. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)