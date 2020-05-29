Rappelling Tower Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 421st Medical Battalion (Multifunctional) participate in a rappel tower exercise on the Baumholder Local Training Area (LTA) on 29 May 2020. The 421st Medical Battalion (Multifunctional) provides scalable, flexible, and modular medical mission command, health service support, force health protection, and medical synchronization of assigned and attached medical forces in support of U.S. Army Europe and 7th Army, or any directed global contingency operation.(U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess)