Rappelling Tower Training

Soldiers assigned to 421st Medical Battalion (Multifunctional) participate in a rappel tower exercise on the Baumholder Local Training Area (LTA) on 29 May 2020. The 421st Medical Battalion (Multifunctional) provides scalable, flexible, and modular medical mission command, health service support, force health protection, and medical synchronization of assigned and attached medical forces in support of U.S. Army Europe and 7th Army, or any directed global contingency operation.(U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess)
