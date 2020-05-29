Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rappelling Tower Training

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.29.2020

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers assigned to 421st Medical Battalion (Multifunctional) participate in a rappel tower exercise on the Baumholder Local Training Area (LTA) on 29 May 2020. The 421st Medical Battalion (Multifunctional) provides scalable, flexible, and modular medical mission command, health service support, force health protection, and medical synchronization of assigned and attached medical forces in support of U.S. Army Europe and 7th Army, or any directed global contingency operation.(U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Medics
    Baumholder
    KD Range
    421st
    Strong Europe
    Rappelling Tower

