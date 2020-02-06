U.S. Soldiers of the California Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 18th Cavalry Regiment, assist law enforcement by providing security during ongoing demonstrations, June 2, 2020, in Los Angeles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Katie Grandori)
This work, Cal Guard assists Los Angeles law enforcement by providing security during ongoing demonstrations, by SSG Katie Grandori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
