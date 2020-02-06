Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard assists Los Angeles law enforcement by providing security during ongoing demonstrations

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katie Grandori 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Soldiers of the California Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 18th Cavalry Regiment, assist law enforcement by providing security during ongoing demonstrations, June 2, 2020, in Los Angeles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Katie Grandori)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 05:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 754798
    VIRIN: 200602-Z-UN455-001
    Filename: DOD_107838366
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard assists Los Angeles law enforcement by providing security during ongoing demonstrations, by SSG Katie Grandori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Los Angeles
    Demonstrations
    LA
    DSCA
    California
    Army National Guard
    1st Squadron
    civil disturbance
    18th Cavalry Regiment
    protests
    Protest
    LAPD
    civil unrest
    1-18th CAV
    Los Angeles Police Department
    BLM
    Cal Guard
    Black Lives Matter
    DSCA National Guard Images
    DSCA USNORTHCOM
    DSCA Response
    ndfhp2020
    George Floyd
    LA Riots 2020
    civilunrest20ngca
    CivilUnrest20NG

