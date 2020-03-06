Minnesota Guardsmen assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, conducts site security around a local business during the Minneapolis Civil Support mission in South Minneapolis, Minn., June 3, 2020.
Capt. Jordan Dibich, company commander, talks about the mission, the appropriate presence with public safety in the community, and delivers a message to peaceful protesters. The Minnesota National Guard was fully activated to quell civil unrest by protecting Minnesotan’s safety and maintaining peace. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 04:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|754791
|VIRIN:
|200603-Z-YI679-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107838316
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Minnesota Guardsmen Protect Local Corner Store, by SGT Luther Talks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT