Minnesota Guardsmen Protect Local Corner Store

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754791" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Minnesota Guardsmen assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, conducts site security around a local business during the Minneapolis Civil Support mission in South Minneapolis, Minn., June 3, 2020.



Capt. Jordan Dibich, company commander, talks about the mission, the appropriate presence with public safety in the community, and delivers a message to peaceful protesters. The Minnesota National Guard was fully activated to quell civil unrest by protecting Minnesotan’s safety and maintaining peace. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. Luther C. Talks)