Deployed ROTC Student Renders First Salute

Despite being half way across the world, this Airman was still able to render a first salute to her very good friend. Staff Sgt. Brun would have been commissioning alongside her ROTC peers but she was tasked to deploy by her guard unit. While she was given the option to opt out she chose to fulfill her commitment to her country and deployed, pushing her commission to a future date.