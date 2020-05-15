Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed ROTC Student Renders First Salute

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.15.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Daniella Pena-Pavao 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Despite being half way across the world, this Airman was still able to render a first salute to her very good friend. Staff Sgt. Brun would have been commissioning alongside her ROTC peers but she was tasked to deploy by her guard unit. While she was given the option to opt out she chose to fulfill her commitment to her country and deployed, pushing her commission to a future date.

    TAGS

    Commission
    Air National Guard
    Deployed
    Cadet
    Kansas State University
    Airman
    ROTC
    Service Before Self
    First Salute

