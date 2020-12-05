The 104th Fighter Wing Honors those fallen in flight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/754755" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 104th Fighter Wing assembled to honor fallen members of the wing. Annually the wing gathers to re-dedicate the F-100 memorial in honor of the memory of their fellow Guardsmen from the 104FW, who have given their lives in the performance of their duties to the state and the country. Colonel Peter T Green III, the 104FW base commander, lead the somber ceremony. The memorial was originally dedicated on May 17, 1987, by the Chief Master Sergeants Council and has stood as a constant memory of these guardsmen in the history of the 104FW.



It is in memory of:

- 1st Lt. Edward W. Meacham, Monomoy Point, Massachusetts, 17 August 1948

- Maj. Robert Anderstrom, Granby, Connecticut, 7 May 1954

- 1st Lt. Richard Brown, Granville, Massachusetts, 19 October 1954

- Tech. Sgt. Austin A. Cooper, Granville, Massachusetts, 19 October 1954

- Capt. Frank A. Gibe, Westfield, Massachusetts, 28 July 1956

- Maj. Richard W. Mahoney, New Orleans, Louisiana, 22 April 1961

- 1st Lt. Joseph F. Crehore, Chalons, France 21 March 1962

- Capt. Hugh M. Lavallee, Upstate New York, 16 November 1963

- Capt. John H. Paris, Westfield, Massachusetts, 17 July 1964

- Maj. James Romanowicz, Granby, Massachusetts, 1 February 1965

- Capt. Leonard E. Bannish, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, 30 May 1968

- Maj. John S. Southrey, Wells, New York, 17 September 1968

- Lt. Col. Morris “Moose” Fontenot Jr., Deerfield Valley, Virginia, 27 August 2014



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)