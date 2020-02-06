JTF 176 commander Col. Robert Crockem's message to task force members and citizens of Texas: "It is crucial that as we face these challenges, we do so with empathy, remembering that our core reason for all of our missions as Texas Army National Guardsmen, Texas Air Guardsmen, and Texas State Guardsmen, is that we care about each other as Texans and as human beings." (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. D. Michael Giles, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 18:17
|Category:
|Video ID:
|754729
|VIRIN:
|200602-Z-WL838-001
|PIN:
|78616
|Filename:
|DOD_107837792
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JTF 176 commander's message: Remember why we serve, by SSG Michael Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT