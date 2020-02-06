JTF 176 commander's message: Remember why we serve

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JTF 176 commander Col. Robert Crockem's message to task force members and citizens of Texas: "It is crucial that as we face these challenges, we do so with empathy, remembering that our core reason for all of our missions as Texas Army National Guardsmen, Texas Air Guardsmen, and Texas State Guardsmen, is that we care about each other as Texans and as human beings." (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. D. Michael Giles, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)