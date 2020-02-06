Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF 176 commander's message: Remember why we serve

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles 

    Texas Military Department

    JTF 176 commander Col. Robert Crockem's message to task force members and citizens of Texas: "It is crucial that as we face these challenges, we do so with empathy, remembering that our core reason for all of our missions as Texas Army National Guardsmen, Texas Air Guardsmen, and Texas State Guardsmen, is that we care about each other as Texans and as human beings." (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. D. Michael Giles, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

