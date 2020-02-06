Adm. Christopher W. Grady, USFF commander, recognized Aviation Structural
Mechanic 1st Class Carolina Berrio as the 2019 USFF Sea SOY, and promoted her to the rank of chief petty officer, and recognized Navy Counselor 1st Class Rebecca Beck as the Shore SOY during a ceremony at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATTU) hangar on Naval Air Station Oceana, June 2, 2020.
USFF Hosts 2019 Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year Award and Pinning Ceremony
