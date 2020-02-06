USFF Hosts 2019 Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year Award and Pinning Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Adm. Christopher W. Grady, USFF commander, recognized Aviation Structural

Mechanic 1st Class Carolina Berrio as the 2019 USFF Sea SOY, and promoted her to the rank of chief petty officer, and recognized Navy Counselor 1st Class Rebecca Beck as the Shore SOY during a ceremony at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATTU) hangar on Naval Air Station Oceana, June 2, 2020.