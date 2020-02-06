Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USFF Hosts 2019 Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year Award and Pinning Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    Adm. Christopher W. Grady, USFF commander, recognized Aviation Structural
    Mechanic 1st Class Carolina Berrio as the 2019 USFF Sea SOY, and promoted her to the rank of chief petty officer, and recognized Navy Counselor 1st Class Rebecca Beck as the Shore SOY during a ceremony at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATTU) hangar on Naval Air Station Oceana, June 2, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 754716
    VIRIN: 200602-N-DP001-0001
    PIN: 23464
    Filename: DOD_107837666
    Length: 00:45:37
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFF Hosts 2019 Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year Award and Pinning Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USFF Hosts 2019 Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year Award and Pinning Ceremony

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    Sailor of the Year
    U.S. Navy
    USFF
    USFFC
    Sea SOY
    USFF Commander
    Shore SOY
    SOY ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT